ONE Championship: Rene Catalan admits he almost tapped

1 SHARES Share Tweet

It was certainly an impressive night for Rene “The Challenger” Catalan as he stopped former ONE Strawweight World Champion Yoshitaka “Nobita” Naito, but it certainly did not come without a hefty price.

Catalan revealed that he nearly tapped out in pain early in the first round, but he endured it to end up victorious at ONE: REIGN OF VALOR last Friday, 8 March at the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar.

A huge takedown attempt early on from Naito stretched the 40-year-old Ilonggo’s back in a bad way, to the point that Catalan was almost forced to throw in the towel.

But Catalan held on just long enough to get his second wind and eventually secure a devastating finish.

“In his first takedown attempt, I nearly tapped because I felt my back cramp up. I was 99 percent sure that I was going to tap. The pain was so intense and I can’t breathe properly,” he said.

“But then he tried to adjust and he rolled. That’s where I got my wind. I really maintained my position so I can recover, and I never let up.”

The classic striker-versus-grappler battle nearly ended up to Naito’s favor as he pursued a takedown from the onset.

Surprisingly, Catalan did not bulge as he defended the takedown flawlessly before mounting enough offense of his own.

“I know that his grappling is on a high level, but with my wrestling training with coach Roque [Verangel Mana-ay Jr.], I was able to pin him down,” said Catalan

“Actually the gamelan was to try and strike with him and knock him out with a straight punch in the first round, maybe in the second if I can’t get it in the first.”

He got that sensational technical knockout win when he found an opening for a knee which marked the start of the end for Naito.

“There was an opening for a knee that’s why I went for it, then I never stopped because I didn’t want to go to a second round.”

Related

comments