Palace hopes Congress would resolve budget impasse

Malacañang is optimistic the two houses of Congress will resolve the impasse over the proposed 2019 national budget and finally submit it to President Duterte for appropriate action.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said they believe Senate and House of Representatives would uphold the country’s welfare and agree on the budget proposal.

“Siguro if I will have my educated guess, the President will persuade para matapos na ‘yan ano nila kung anuman but knowing the members of Congress, they always agree eventually,” Panelo said.

“I’m sure they will be agreeing eventually kung ano dapat silang gawin. All of them are concerned about the welfare of the country,” he added.

Once submitted to Malacanang, Panelo said the President is expected to review the budget measure and veto any provision that violates the Constitution.

“He will exercise his power to veto if he feels the budget to be given him does not conform with the Constitution. Otherwise, he will sign it into law,” he said. (Genalyn Kabiling)

