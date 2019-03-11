PNP seizes 80 loose guns in Cavite

Eighty loose firearms were rounded up during a 10-day focused police operation in Cavite as the May 2019 midterm election nears.

The seized guns were presented by Philippine National Police chief Director General Oscar Albayalde in Camp Crame, Quezon City yesterday.

Albayalde described the seized loose firearms as “potential instruments of violence and oppression” as he said it may be used in election-related violence leading to the May polls.

“By taking away these instruments of violence from the hands of unauthorized individuals and criminal elements, we are making proactive steps to mitigate the possibility of involvement of these firearms in criminal activity and election-related violence,” he said.

Chief Supt. Edward Carranza, PNP Calabarzon director, said the focused police operations against loose firearms were conducted last Feb. 27 to March 10 in Cavite.

Of the 80 seized firearms, 28 were confiscated after the service of search warrants against unauthorized individuals.

Fifty-two guns were surrendered to the police by 33 private individuals, two politicians, and two running candidates who had expired and unrenewed licenses.

The seized guns were 42 caliber 45s; 19 caliber 38s; eight caliber 9mms; three caliber 40s; four shotguns; two caliber 22s; a 7.62 rifle; and a sub-machine gun. (Martin Sadongdong)

