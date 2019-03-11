Suspected NPA rebels ambush police van

TACLOBAN City – Suspected New People’s Army (NPA) rebels ambushed a police van traveling along Maharlika Highway in Motiong, Samar Monday morning.

Killed in the attack was PO3 Glenn Meniano whose body was found near the burned van.

His companion, PO1 Jane Abejar managed to escape and have her wounded thigh treated in the hospital.

There were reports that improvised explosive devices were used.

Senior Supt. Nicolas Torre III, chief of the Police Regional Office 8 Operations Division, said they are conducting a follow up investigation and pursuit operation against the assailants.

A SunStar report said the suspects opened fire using M16 rifles, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and crashed into the highway guardrail barrier, followed by the explosion of the mobile patrol car. (Marie Tonette Marticio)

