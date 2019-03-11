The magic does repeat itself

Dear Manay Gina,

Is it true that first love never dies? I’m a 25-year-old single female with this question that my girlfriends and I can’t answer. My mother once told me that no love will ever be like your first. As for us, single girls, we are at the stage where some have experienced two or three serious relationships that have not resulted in marriage. Some complain that “the feeling” is just not there like it was with their first love. My question is: Does the magic that occurs with the first person you love ever repeat itself?

Minnie

Dear Minnie,

The “first love” ideal is one of those folkloric things that have been romanticized in songs, telenovelas and films. While it is true that some women may always remember their first love, this in no way means that the ones to follow will not be superior. Truth is, it can be beaten by your one true love. In fact, according to a new research by the University of Essex, United Kingdom, if you want to find happiness in later life, it is best to avoid puppy love altogether. Why? It said that while first love is more exciting, an adult romantic relationship is more reliable, more stable.

As for your direct question, the magic does repeat itself – and often with improvements on the original.

With affection,

Manay Gina

* * *

“First love is only a little foolishness and a lot of curiosity.” – Bernard Shaw

* * *

Send questions to dear.inangmahal@gmail.com

