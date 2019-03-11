Top BI officials at NAIA reshuffled

Top Bureau of Immigration officials at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport have been reshuffled as part of a continuing effort to further professionalize personnel and improve its service to the traveling public.

BI port operations chief Grifton Medina said more than 20 immigration supervisors and intelligence officers currently assigned at NAIA’s three terminals were affected by the reshuffle that saw all of them being transferred from one terminal to another.

Medina said the personnel assignment orders were issued by BI Commissioner Jaime Morente last week after the Commission on Elections approved the BI’s request for exemption to the ban on the transfer of government workers during the election period.

Among those affected by the revamp were the chief of the airport operations section, port operations division deputy heads, BI NAIA terminal supervisor, head of the BI’s border control and intelligence unit, and members of the BI’s special operations and communications unit.

The routine reshuffle, according to Morente, is part of his policy to “shake up the system” to prevent fraternization and corruption.

It can be recalled that 514 immigration officers have been reshuffled in NAIA earlier this year. (Jun Ramirez)

