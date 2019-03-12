Cebu girl, 16, stabbed 20 times

By CALVIN CORDOVA

CEBU CITY – The 16-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in a vacant lot in Lapu-Lapu City was stabbed at least 20 times.

Senior Supt. Lemuel Obon, chief of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO), said Christine Silawan was repeatedly stabbed before her face was skinned to the bones.

“She had stab wounds all over the body but the fatal were the ones in the neck,” Obon said.

The girl also had stab wounds in her arms, an indication that she tried to parry the blows, Obon said.

Obon also announced that the Police Regional Advisory Council is offering R100, 000 cash reward to anyone who can provide informa­tion that will lead to the idenfica­tion of the perpetrators.

The girl was found naked waist down but police could not say yet if she was raped pending results of examination.

Obon denied media reports that the girl’s face was splashed with a strong chemical that caused her skin to peel off.

“We did not notice strong or foul odor in the area and there were no traces of burns in the other parts of the body. What we saw were fresh wounds. The perpetrators used a sharp object to flay the victim’s face,” Obon said.

The police official said he had already talked to the medico legal officer who was quoted in some re­ports to correct the information.

Obon said they already have “per­sons of interest” in the case.

Obon said they have witnesses who saw how the victim was at­tacked but refused to elaborate.

The police official likewise refused what time the gruesome killing happened.

“We cannot divulge some infor­mation since these are critical in our investigation,” said Obon.

Obon said the police are aware of the increasing calls for the swift arrest of the suspects.

“We are doing our best to arrest the perpetrators. We are hopeful that we can solve this case immedi­ately. With or without pressure from anyone, we will unmask and arrest the persons behind this gruesome incident,” Obon said.

The girl was found early morning last Monday.

The girl’s mother, Lourdes, told the police that Christine left home to attend the 4 p.m. mass at Sacred Heart Church in Barangay Pajac.

The girl had been serving the church as collector since last year, the mother said.

The mother said they began to worry when Christine was nowhere to be found when she would usually go home at 6 p.m.

The mother said they looked for Christine until 1 a.m. but they did not find her.

Obon said the place where the girl was found is known to be a dating place.

“According to some residents, couples frequent the place because it’s far from houses,” Obon said

Because of the incident, police patrols will be regularly conducted in the area, Obon said.

