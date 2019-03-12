Ceres goes for Group G lead

by Jonas Terrado

Game Tuesday (Thu Dau Mot City, Vietnam)

7 p.m. — Becamex vs Ceres

Ceres-Negros shoots for lead in Group G when it battles host Becamex Binh Duong in the second matchday of the AFC Cup at the Binh Duong Stadium in Thu Dau Mot City, Vietnam.



The Busmen look to build on their 3-2 win over Myanmar’s Shan United in the 6 p.m. local time (7 p.m. Manila time) match though coach Risto Vidavokic expressed concern on how his team finished the match in the opener.

Ceres had to shrug off Shan United’s last-ditch effort in salvaging a draw before getting the full three points at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod City.

“As a team, we played very good. We defended together, we attacked together. The problem is we made some individual mistakes during the game,” Vidakovic, as quoted by the club’s official website.

Vidakovic will bank on OJ Porteria, who scored twice against Shan United, Bienvenido Maranon, Stephan Schrock and Martin Steuble against Becamex.

Becamex was held to a scoreless draw by Persija Jakarta in Indonesia in the opener but is expected to draw strength from playing in front of its home supporters.

