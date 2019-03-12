First time

BY Neil Ramos

THERE is nothing like the first time and the girls of MNL48 will soon find out.

The group, founded through a talent search shown over “It’s Showtime,” will stage their first ever major concert on April 6 at the New Frontier Theater titled “Living the Dream: The Concert.”

Thousands of fans are expected to join the JPOP-inspired group in the concert as directed by GB Sampedro.

The international sister group of Japan’s AKB48 has been slowly but surely establishing their footing in show business releasing several hit singles including “Aitakatta – Gustong Makita,” and “Talulot Ng Sakura.”

In an interview, MNL48Center Girl Sheki expressed excitement over the looming concert.

“Super excited po kaming lahat kasi dati pinapangarap lang po namin na makapag-concert in front of many people. Sobrang special po siya kasi buong First Generation po ang magpe-perform ng sama-sama with our MNLoves, kaya sobrang thankful po kami na magkakaroon kami ng ganitong event,” she said.

Sheki further narrated how they are preparing for the upcoming concert.

“Ginagawa naming lahat para maipakita namin na may ibubuga ang MNL48 sa music and idol industry para rin makapag-leave kami ng mark sa araw na ‘yun na hinding-hindi nila makakalimutan,” she said.

Another member, Abby, explained how their performance in the recent AKB48 Group Asia Festival held in Bangkok helped them prepare in their upcoming concert.

She shared, “Sobrang laki ng natulong sakin ‘nung concert sa Bangkok, sobrang daming ideas and lakas ng loob as an idol ‘yung nakuha ko doon, and mas na-inspire ako na makapagbigay saya sa ibang tao. Mas na-boost din po ‘yung confidence ko, na-realize ko na being an idol is about giving all your heart na walang takot na maipakita kung sino ka and malabas ‘yung best sayo.”

“Sobrang privilege po samin na magkaroon ng concert at malaking opportunity po talaga ito para sa MNL48,” Abby added.

Team Captain Alice said that they added more effort in their rehearsals because of MNL48’s Asia Festival experience.

“Todo practice na po kami kasi gusto din po naming ma-meet ‘yung expectations ng mga manunuod sa amin pero dapat nage-enjoy pa rin po kami sa ginagawa namin.”

“And speaking of concert po, siyempre nakita po ng MNLoves ‘yung growth naming mga members. From scratch po na ginawa namin or nangyari noong ‘It’s Showtime days,’ ito na po ‘yung idols na ine-expect niyo, para mapakita rin namin kung anong kaya pang i-offer ng MNL48,” Alice said.

The MNL48 “Living the Dream: The Concert” is produced by Hallohallo Entertainment Inc. Tickets are now on sale via Ticket Net.

