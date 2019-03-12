Gabby faces falsification charges

ACTOR Gabby Concepcion, Ga­briel Arellano Concepcion in real life, is facing falsification of pub­lic documents case filed by his younger brother, Miguel Concep­cion, for the alleged fraudulent sale of a 890-sqm lot owned by their mother in San Juan City.

Tyrone Cima­franca, lawyer of Miguel, said Mrs. Maria Lourdes Con­cepcion Arellano could not have sold the piece of land located at 3736 P. Guevarra St., in Ba­rangay Addition Hills for R4.45 million for she was out of the country when it was notarized.

“Their mother was in the United States and could not have signed the docu­ments nor appeared infront of the notary public as stated in the ac­knowldgement page submitted to the Land Registration Authority (LRA),” the lawyer told reporters.

Cimafranca said they submitted copies of Mrs. Concepcion’s pass­port showing her departure and arrival in the country from the US during their appearance before the Criminal Investigation and Detec­tive Group—National Capital Region (CIDG-NCR).

While the signatories in the sale of the land were residents of San Juan, the notarization was done in Tagaytay City and the one who no­tarized the document was not listed in the registry of attorney’s of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP), the lawyer pointed out.

Miguel said he learned of the trans­fer of the ownership of the land to his el­der brother upon his return to the country two months ago after retiring from his work in the US.

It was learned that a school is presently renting he lot and its buildings.

The younger brother of the actor said he tried to reach out with Gabby, yet, he ignored him.

“I kept asking him for a meeting to clear things up but he ignored all my request.”

“So I’m resorting into this ac­tion to correct what is wrong,” he ended.

The media tried to reach the ac­tor for comment, but he was not responding. (JEL SANTOS)

