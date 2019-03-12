Man arrested after rape try on Spanish tourist

Police have arrested a 43-year old man for allegedly trying to rape a Spanish tourist in El Nido, Palawan on Monday – the second sexual as­sault on foreigners vacationing on the province’s popular tourist spot this year.

A police report from Palawan identified the suspect as Melencio Cahilig, a resident of Narra, Pala­wan. He is now detained at the El Nido police station.

Investigators said the victim met Cahilig through the partner of his female companion during a drinking session in a bar in El Nido at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

Cahilig reportedly befriended the victim and even offered his house in Barangay Masagana in El Nido to rest before they all go back to a hotel where she and her friends were staying.

While the victim was reportedly sleeping on the floor of Cahilig’s house, the latter allegedly started taking advantage of her.

“The victim tried to struggle and defend herself but the suspect choked her and pointed a knife on her neck and threatened to kill,” the police report read.

The victim, however, was able to escape after hitting Cahilig and im­mediately jumped out of the window. She suffered wounds as a result.

Last month, a tricycle driver al­legedly raped a female Irish tourist in Barangay Maligaya of El Nido. (Aaron Recuenco)

