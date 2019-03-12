PHSU Gets PSC, POC backing

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Brian Yalung

The Philippine Skating Union (PHSU) celebrated the hard work and victories of all Filipino skaters during the Ice Skating Day at the Ice Skating Rink of SM Megamall on Sunday in Mandaluyong City.



The PHSU also revealed that they have now gotten the needed support from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), a welcome development for PHSU President Josie Veguillas and Sports Director Christopher “Pico” Martin as well as parents who continue to support rising skaters through various means.

And while Veguillas is thankful for the help, she remains clueless on the extent of the support coming their way.

“I really don’t know yet because this will be our first time asking the PSC/ POC for support. Ice skating is really expensive. At least it can help a little to offset the expense of the skaters,” Veguillas said.

Martin hopes that the aid can help address certain areas of skating to be at par with other countries.

“With the partnership with the POC and POS, kelangan natin magkaron ng dedicated coach sa team. Kung masyadong mahal, siguro mas maganda din na magkaron tayo ng proper training sa mga bansang nag e-excel sa sport na ito like Korea, Canada and ibang mga bansa sa Europe,” he said.

Also announced were the members of the Philippine Skating team and their categories.

Senior Men: Edrian Paul Celestino, Christopher Caluza, Yamato Rowe

Senior Ladies: Cirinia Gillett, Louwee Shibata

Junior Ladies: Sofia Isabel Victoria Guidote, Diane Gabrielle Panlilio, Ske Frances Patenia

Advanced Novice Girls: Amanda Sophie Hernandez, Hayden Isabel Balucating, Shaniah Yu

Intermediate Novice Boys: Brando Baldoz,

Intermediate Novice Girls: Kate Orrock, Veronica Claire Eid, Sofia Aira Cu

Basic Novice Girls: Felicity Cristoble Eco, Ann Cathryn Lagemann, Hosanna Immanuele Valdez

Pre-Novice Girls: Celine Isabelle Tansipek, Arielle Pascual, Czerrine Ramos

Juvenile Girls: Hannela Reine Vicera

Related

comments