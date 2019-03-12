Rejigged Foton versus Petron

Games Today

(Filoil Flying V Centre)

2 p.m. – Generika-Ayala vs PLDT

4:15 p.m. – Petron vs Foton

7 p.m. – Cignal vs Sta. Lucia

Foton parades a pair of key additions when it battles reigning champion Petron in the Philippine Superliga Grand Prix today at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Tornadoes will be bringing in a new import in Milagros Collar of Spain and the returning Dindin Manabat in their 4:15 p.m. battle with the Blaze Spikers in the women’s club league broadcasted by ESPN5 and 5Plus.

Meanwhile, Generika-Ayala seeks to resume its winning ways when it clashes with PLDT at 2 p.m. while Cignal and Sta. Lucia collide in the 7 p.m. nightcap of this tourney that also has Asics, Mueller, Mikasa, Senoh, Team Rebel Sports, Bizooku, UCPB Gen, Cocolife, Hotel Sogo and Data Project as technical sponsors.

Still, all eyes will be on Foton.

After opening the season with a rousing four-set win over United VC, the Tornadoes struggled, losing their next six matches to

finish the first round at the bottom of the heap.

With that, the Tornadoes decided to tap Collar to replace the ineffective Selime Ilyasoglu of Turkey while bringing back Dindin Santiago, who spend several months competing as import for Toray Arrows in the prestigious V.Premier League in Japan.

Collar is coming in with sterling credentials.

A 15-year veteran for the Spanish national team, Collar saw action in various club leagues in Spain, Italy, France and Romania. Her previous stint was for Hyundai E&C Hilstate in the Korean League, where she erupted for 36 points.

“Milagros an opposite who can really help us in the offensive end,” said Foton team manager Diane Santiago, the sister of Dindin Manabat and Jaja Santiago.

“We already processed her ITC (international transfer certificate) as early as last week and she will be ready to play against Petron on Tuesday.”

Also tipped to help the Tornadoes is Manabat.

