22-M ballots for May polls printed

The Commission on Elections said yesterday that they are on track with its preparations for the May 13, 2019 mid-term elections.

The Comelec said 22,887,821 or 45.38 percent of the 64,804,544 official ballots have been printed for an average of one million ballots being printed at the National Printing Office per day since Feb. 9.

Comelec Chairman Sheriff Abas had earlier said the Comelec may finish printing all of the official ballots ten days earlier than their target date of April 25.

The dispatch of ballots, accountable forms, automated election system equipment, and other supplies to various regional offices throughout the country will start on April 24.

The Comelec said they are targeting to finish the dispatch by April 29.

Election boards who will serve in the midterm polls are also undergoing training. The Comelec said they are prioritizing the training of EBs who will be sent to far-flung areas, such as provinces in Mindanao. (Minka Tiangco)

