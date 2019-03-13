AFC Cup: Kaya-Iloilo off to rousing start

by Jonas Terrado

Kaya-Iloilo cruised past Singapore’s Home United, 5-0, to pick up its first win and wrest the Group H lead in the AFC Cup at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod City.



Darryl Roberts and Alfred Osei produced two goals apiece as Kaya dominated the reigning ASEAN Zonal champions to gain the maximum three points in its first home match in the competition.

Jovin Bedic produced his second goal of the group to help Kaya take hold on the top spot despite sharing identical four points with Indonesia’s PSM Makassar.

The Ilonggos claim a victory despite playing their home matches in nearby Bacolod City due to the failure of the Iloilo Sports Complex to meet strict AFC requirements.

Roberts put Kaya on board two minutes after the opening whistle before Bedic doubled the lead in the 33rd.

Roberts completed a brace in the 37th before Osei extended Kaya’s lead by finding the back of the net in the 46th and 55th.

