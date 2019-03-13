Cebu city taxi operators

I AM in receipt of a formal missy sent me by the taxi operators of Cebu City. Anxious over possible back-lash for publicly expressing concerns, they prefer to remain anonymous.

In two meetings, members of said group expressed views on a pending issue which would greatly affect their families, their daily livelihood and huge sector. In sharing this space, they appeal for intervention via the good offices of Cebu Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III and Senator Grace Poe-Llamanzares. A public hearing would be most welcomed by said group. I will yield this column to reach-out to the officials and institutions concerned. The letter reads, “We the taxi operators in Cebu City do hereby disagree to encourage and require the consolidation of operators and the establishment of bigger coordinated fleets of PUVs, declared and implemented by DoTr’s DO No. 2017-011. We know that when we operate our units under a single juridical entity, we have no access to common sources, better fleet management system, efficient collections and effective franchise management. Our problem is what or how to pay LTFRB and which will suspend or cancel the Certificated Public Convenience (CPC) or permits? Since it will promulgate new rules & regulations, profitability will be affected & longevity in the operation of bigger fleets. If taxi operators are consolidated, what happens to other operators which cannot pay for individual pending loans with banks? Where to get the salary for units under a single franchise? In case a driver is at fault or has a case with his original operator, who will assume or pay for complaints filed by passengers when consolidated? Where will our drivers go if we have minimal capital? The LTFRB requires us to buy a tracker etc. which is costly. We are respectfully requesting the Philippine Senate to conduct a public hearing before the consolidation of franchise holders is implemented considering the DoTr order has been approved. We are anticipating your kind assistance and favorable action on this matter. Thank you and we wish for your support.”

