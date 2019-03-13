Duterte slams brutal murder of teen in Cebu

President Duterte yesterday slammed the brutal murder of 16-year-old Grade 9 student Christine Silawan in Cebu.

In a speech during the proclamation rally of the administration Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan in Isabela, Duterte cursed as he condemned the killing of the girl which he said could not have been done by a cult. “Maniwala ka diyan kulto-kulto, p**a…Binabalatan ang mga mukha ng mga…That is…,” he said.

The President condemned different rape cases in which the victims were minors. “Sa aming panahon, may nire-rape. That’s a crime that goes with humanity. Biology ‘yan eh. Pero yung mga magaganda…Pero ngayon kita mo naman bata, ni-rape,” Duterte said.

“Reypin ‘yung five-year-old na bata na pari, tapos kahapon may pinatay ang mga p****g i*a niya binalatan ‘yung mukha. Tapos yung iba four-months-old,” he added.

Duterte asked human rights advocates to look into the matter more deeply in order for them to realize why he abhors rape, especially since some are committed by drug addicts. “Mga human rights baka ‘di niyo alam, try to dig into the case and you’d find my revulsion sa ganoon,” he said.

Silawan’s body was found in a vacant lot. She sustained multiple stab wounds and her face was skinned, exposing her skull. She was found naked from the waist down but local crime laboratory findings said that she was not raped. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

