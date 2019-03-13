Marawi vice mayor nabbed for rebellion

The Army 82nd Infantry Battalion and the Philippine National Police yesterday arrested Marawi City Vice Mayor Arafat Salic for rebellion at the Marawi City Hall.

Army 103rd Infantry Brigade commander Col. Romeo Brawner said Salic was arrested for rebellion through Office of the Martial Law Administrator arrest order dated Sept. 4, 2017.

He said Salic, who was arrested at about 10 a.m., underwent custodial debriefing and medical checkup and was turned over to the PNP for proper disposition.

Brig. Gen. Roberto Ancan, commander of the Army 1st Infantry (Tabak) Division, lauded the efforts of the 103rd Brigade, 82nd Infantry Battalion, and Marawi police for the successful implementation of martial law arrest order.

“The 1st Infantry Division supports the commander-in-chief’s declaration of martial law. We will perform our duties in accordance with the law, respecting the rights of every individual and their properties,” Ancan said. “We take pride of the overwhelming support of the constituents and stakeholders in our area of responsibility as we perform our mandate to serve the people and secure the land,” he added.

Martial law was imposed in Mindanao following the Marawi siege and has been extended until Dec. 31 this year. (Francis T. Wakefield)

