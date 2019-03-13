More gov’t officials to be fired for corruption – Du30

President Duterte has announced plans to dismiss more government officials for alleged involvement in corruption.

“I will be firing another set of officials. I’m sorry,” the President said during the administration Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan campaign rally in Isabela yesterday.

“Mahirap. ‘Yan lang ano ko if you want to help me run the government at yung programa ko,” he said while discussing his campaign against corruption.

The President insisted that that the country would not attain progress if corruption will not be stopped and peace and order are not maintained.

“If we cannot have law and order in this country, first and second is if we do not have the will to stop graft and corruption, believe me whether you are a Bicolano or Bisaya or whatnot, this country will never progress and develop,” he said.

“Even if you give a President five terms and that will be times three, walang mangyayari sa bayan natin,” he added. (Genalyn Kabiling)

