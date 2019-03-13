P1,000 fine for bets with incomplete SOCE

The Commission on Elections will impose a P1,000 fine against candidates and political parties submitting incomplete Statements of Contributions and Expenditures in the May mid-term elections.

“An administrative penalty shall be imposed in the amount of P1,000 against candidate, political party, and contributors for incomplete submission of the required documents,” the poll body said in Resolution No. 10505.

Based on the resolution, a SoCE is considered incomplete when any or all of the required documents are unsigned or not notarized; lacks details and entries in any or all the documents; and there is a missing document and receipt.

It will also be considered incomplete and “not filed” if it does not contain all the required information; or does not conform with the prescribed form.

Candidates and political parties may check the SoCE and attachment forms to be used at the Comlec website http://www.comelec.gov.ph/?r=CampaignFinance/CampaignFinanceForms.

The last day of file SoCEs is on Independence Day, June 12. (Leslie Aquino)

