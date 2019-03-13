PBA DL: Perpetual trips Diliman

University of Perpetual Help overcame Diliman College-Gerry’s Grill’s second half comeback, 71-65, to secure its first win in the PBA D-League at the Paco Arena in Manila.



Perpetual capitalized on the Blue Dragons’ turnovers and defensive lapses down the stretch to barge into the win column after starting the season with losses to Metropac-San Beda and Centro Escolar University.

Jef Egan had 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting, Anthony Peralta scored 13 points and Jielo Razon added 12, including a three-pointer that put the Altas ahead 62-61 with over four minutes remaining in the fourth.

Egan’s three-point play extended Perpetual’s lead to 67-62 while Jay Boy Solis cancelled the layup of Diliman’s Jeramer Cabanag with an open basket to make it 69-64 for the Altas, 1:23 to play.

In the other game, Che’Lu Bar and Grill routed Batangas-Emilio Aguinaldo College, 89-63, for its second victory in three games.

Sean Manganti produced 20 points and Chris Dumapig added 13 points and 15 rebounds as the Revellers recovered from Thursday’s disappointing loss to College of St. Clare-Virtual Reality. (Jonas Terrado)

