Record-high number of Filipinos using the Internet – SWS

A record-high 47 percent of Filipinos are using the Internet, the latest Social Weather Stations survey said.

In the fourth quarter 2018 nationwide survey conducted last Dec. 16 to 19 among 1,440 respondents, 47 percent are using the Internet, six percentage points above the 41 percent in September 2018, and five points above the previous record of 42 percent in March 2018.

The respondents were particularly asked, “Do you ever go online to access the Internet or send and receive email?”

The SWS said that the proportion of Filipino adults using the Internet has been steadily increasing since the SWS first asked about it in June 2006 when it was at eight percent.

It ranged from 11 to 19 percent from September 2007 to December 2011 and rose to 23-32 percent from March 2012 to December 2015.

It ranged from 34 to 42 percent from April 2016 to September 2018 before it reached a record-high 47 percent in December 2018.

SWS said since 2006, the proportion of Internet users among Filipino adults has always been highest in Metro Manila, although it went down by five points from 64 percent in September to 59 percent in December 2018. (Ellalyn V. Ruiz)

