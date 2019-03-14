MPBL: Risers, Stars take openers

BALANGA – Bataan brought down Caloocan in a one-sided game while Manila edged Bulacan to take the head start in the MPBL playoffs best-of-three quarterfinals series late Tuesday night.



The top seeded Risers ripped the Supremos, 91-71, at home and moved a win away from notching a Final Four seat in the tough northern division.

Two players ended up with a double-double performance while three others tallied in double figures for Bataan, a team which barely made it to the playoffs in the inaugural staging of the tournament last year.

If Bataan won by a breeze, Manila, the fourth seeded team in the north, had to struggle before winning over No.5 ranked and Mighty Sports-backed Bulacan, 69-65.

