SEAG venues taking shape

By Jonas Terrado

Construction of the two major facilities at the New Clark City for the country’s hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian Games – the 20,000-seater track and field stadium and 5,000-capacity aquatics center – hardly skips a beat, according to the developer of the venues.

MTD Philippines head Nikko David told the Bulletin that not only is work right being done continuously but “construction is even ahead of schedule.”

By June or July, athletes can already test the facilities since all the work by that time would zero in on the various function rooms and competition areas.

The 2019 SEAG will be held from Nov. 30-Dec. 11 with the New Clark City, located in Capas, Tarlac, as the main hub although Metro Manila will be the site of other high-profile sports other than athletics and swimming.

By end of August, they will be ready to host pre-SEAG events, according to David, whose firm is joining hands with the Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA) in building the complex that will also house athletes from 11 SEA nations including the Philippines.

Simultaneous with the completion of the venues will be the preparedness of the housing and office-type units to become the temporary home of the SEAG delegates.

After the SEAG, these same units will either be leased by government workers as these are bound to become satellite offices of important agencies.

