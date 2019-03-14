UAAP: Ateneo posts 5th win in row

by Kristel Satumbaga

Games Saturday (The Arena, San Juan City)

8 a.m. – Ateneo vs NU (men’s)

10 a.m. – FEU vs La Salle (men’s)

2 p.m. – Ateneo vs NU (women’s)

4 p.m. – FEU vs La Salle (women’s)

Ateneo bucked a second-set meltdown and turned back Adamson, 25-8, 22-25, 25-16, 25-10, for its fifth straight win in UAAP women’s volleyball at The Arena in San Juan City.



Ponggay Gaston and Kat Tolentino scored 16 and 15 points while Bea De Leon added 14 points as the Lady Eagles tightened their grip of the solo lead with a 5-1 card.

Adamson, which committed 35 errors, absorbed its fifth loss against a single win with Christine Joy Soyud finishing as the lone double-digit scorer with 13 points.

In men’s side, defending champion National University (NU) stretched its winning run to five games after it toppled University of the Philippines (UP), 25-19, 25-17, 25-15.

Hard-hitting Bryan Bagunas displayed his might once again and fired 17 points, including 14 attacks, as the Bulldogs hiked their win-loss tally to 5-1 behind pacesetters Far Eastern University Tamaraws (6-0).

Francis Saura also flexed his muscles and contributed 12 points while Angelo Almendras added 11 points for NU, which peppered UP with 44 kills.

