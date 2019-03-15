Prime suspect in Cebu teen’s murder nabbed in Davao City

9 SHARES Share Tweet

The prime suspect in the brutal killing of 16-year-old Church collector Christine Lee Silawan in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu was nabbed in Davao City yesterday afternoon.

Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Davao City Field Unit head Chief Insp. Milgrace Driz identified the suspect as Jonas Bueno, who was nabbed in Guadalupe, Barangay Matina Crossing, at around 5 p.m.

Driz said Bueno was nabbed through a warrant of arrest issued by Danao City Cebu Regional Trial Court Branch 25 Judge Jerry B. Dicdican for a murder charge over the killing of Trinidad Batucan last Jan. 11.

She said the warrant was implemented along with operatives of Mindanao Area Police Intelligence Office of the PNP, National Bureau of Investigation 11, Regional Intelligence Unit 11, and Davao City Police Office Station 3.

Senior Supt. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, said the arrest of Bueno is a step closer to attaining justice for Silawan’s death.

“Mahalaga kasi na sa lalong madaling panahon maaresto ang suspek para malaman natin ang motibo sa krimen, paano niya isinagawa ito, at mapanagot siya sa batas,” Banac said.

Bueno was arrested two days after President Duterte on Wednesday ordered the police to search for the suspects in the killing. (Armando Fenequito and Martin Sadongdong)

Related

comments