6-foot-9 Chiu wants to be next Fajardo

By Brian Yalung

If Shaun Geoffrey Chiu, a key member for Batang Gilas and the Ateneo Blue Eaglets, can afford to shed some unwanted pounds, definitely he’s going to make heads turn.

At 6-foot-9, Chiu has already shown that he can be a dominant force on both ends. And he’s only 17-years-old.

But Chiu, who is on his final year with the Blue Eaglets and a self-confessed June Mar Fajardo fan, prefers to play out and graduate first before deciding on what his next step would be.

With his size, there are teams expressing interest in getting his services.

“Meron din po. Pero, for now, po I want to focus on the upcoming leagues and graduate before thinking about my next step. So let’s see,” said Chiu.

Last UAAP season, Chiu found himself in an unusual position since he has a 7-foot-2 Kai Sotto by his side both at Ateneo and Batang Gilas.

“We usually play together. Obviously, po naman kasi na siya yung main namin, yung advantage. Pero dahil din po sa magandang court vision niya, he passes the ball to us which makes it easier,” said Chiu.

Aware that he has a bright future ahead of him, Chiu knows he still has to improve on several things such as his agility and strength.

“Yung katawan kasi dapat strong and may agility. Kasi, parang sobrang bagal ko pa compared to the bigs in the international level. Yun lang po muna goal ko, to be as quick as them,” said Chiu.

Known as “The Bulldozer,” Chiu hopes to hone his skills and build on his experience. He expects all of this to set in once he sets foot in the collegiate ranks.

“Feel ko po compared sa ibang bigs, ako yung less experienced. Pero sa sa college naman po, I feel I can gain more experience to further improve my play,” explained Chiu.

