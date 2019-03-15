Ateneo rips AMA Online

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Games Monday

(Paco Arena, Manila)

2 p.m. – McDavid vs Petron-Letran

4 p.m. – St. Clare College Virtual Reality vs Batangas-EAC

Cignal-Ateneo vented its ire on AMA Online Education to fashion out a 111-81 victory in the PBA D-League yesterday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Ange Kouame posted 22 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks while BJ Andrade scored 21 points as Cignal-Ateneo bounced back from last week’s shock 112-98 loss to University of Santo Tomas.

The UAAP champion Blue Eagles of coach Tab Baldwin improved to 3-1 for third place in the Aspirants Group.

Thirdy Ravena added 14 points, four rebounds and eight assists even as William Navarro posted 14 points for Cignal-Ateneo.

Top overall pick Joshua Munzon continued his explosive form on offense by hitting 41 points but AMA dropped to 1-3 after third straight setback.

The Fil-American Munzon is averaging 41.7 points in the last three games.

In the second game, Wangs Basketball took control in the fourth quarter to top Marinerong Pilipino, 88-78, and improve to 2-1 in the Foundation Group.

Former Far Eastern University star Arvin Tolentino fired 32 points while Radge Tongco and Darius Estrella were instrumental in the breakaway to put the Couriers back on track after losing to the Metropac-San Beda Movers.

Orlan Wamar scored 25 points but Santi Santillan was held to four points on 2-of-15 shooting after two productive outings as Marinerong Pilipino dropped to 2-2. (Jonas Terrado)

Related

comments