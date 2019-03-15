La Mesa Dam water level continues free fall

The water level at La Mesa Dam in Quezon City continues to dip a day after it reached its lowest water level in 21 years, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration said yesterday.

The Hydrometeorological Division of PAGASA said La Mesa Dam’s water level was 68.72 meters yesterday from 68.74 meters the other day.

La Mesa Dam’s previous lowest water level was 68.75 meters in 1998 due to El Niño which also resulted into water shortages in most parts of Metro Manila.

Water level at Angat Dam in Bulacan, the main source of water in Metro Manila, also slipped from 199.63 meters Thursday to 199.25 meters yesterday.

This is lower than the normal high water level of 212 meters but still above its minimum operating level of 180 meters.

According to PAGASA, as long as the water level in Angat Dam is above 180, the water supply in Metro Manila is still normal.

The State weather bureau said that the country is experiencing a weak El Niño since the last quarter of 2018 in which below normal rainfall is expected across the country while dry spell and drought will hit some provinces until June or before the rainy season begins. (Alexandria San Juan)

