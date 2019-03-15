Pia, may bagong pelikula

1 SHARES Share Tweet

MAINIT man sa mga mata ng tao ngayon ang sitting Miss Universe na si Catriona Gray, patuloy naman ang pag-arangkada ni Pia Wurtzbach sa showbiz.

Ito nga at naghahanda na ang seksing-seksing si Pia sa kanyang bagong pelikula.

Sa mga nangangarap na mapanood siya sa isang sexy caper na mala “50 Shades,” eh pasensiya na po. Ani Pia comedy raw ang sunod niyang gagawing pelikula.

Aniya sa isang interview, “I am very excited. I have a lot of fun when I am acting, when I am playing a role, when I have to put Pia aside first and become someone else. That’s always interesting and always fun. So I can’t wait to go back to acting this year.”

Aminado si Pia na nakararamdam na ng pressure dahil magagaling daw ang kanyang makakasama sa bagong proyekto.

Pero ready na rin daw siya paglawakin ang kanyang abilidad bilang aktres.

“I feel pressure but I am excited. I feel like with this role, I will be able to really explore my acting abilities and show more of what I can do,” sey niya.

Sa totoo nga daw, masaya siya na china-challenge ang abilities niya.

“Apparently, when they were looking at the role and the script, they couldn’t think of a lot of girls who could pull it off but somehow, they thought that they could trust me with this role. So I am ready to take on that challenge,” pagtatapos ni Pia. (DELIA CUARESMA)

Related

comments