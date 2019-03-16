5.6-magnitude quake hits Davao

7 SHARES Share Tweet

BUTUAN CITY – A magnitude-5.6 earthquake shook Davao region yesterday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the offshore quake struck at 7:07 a.m.

Phivolcs said the epicenter of the earthquake was plotted 10 kilometers northeast of Alabel, Sarangani and had a depth of 96 kilometers.

The tremor was felt at Intensity 5 in Koronadal City and Malungon in Sarangani; Intensity 4 in Alabel, Malapatan, and Kiamba in Sarangani, as well as in General Santos City and Tupi in South Cotabato;

Intensity 3 in Davao City, Glan in Sarangani, as well as Tacurong City in Sultan Kudarat; Intensity 2 in Kidapawan City and Makilala and Magpet in North Cotabato, and Intensity 1 in Cagayan de Oro City.

The tremor was tectonic in origin and no tsunami alert was raised.

The Philippines sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” where continental plates collide, causing frequent seismic and volcanic activity. (Mike Crismundo and Antonio L. Colina IV)

Related

comments