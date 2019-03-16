Guns, bullets seized in Valenzuela

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Twelve firearms and 492 ammunition were seized from a 48-year-old driver in a raid in Valenzuela City.

Police identified the suspect as Ariel Alberto.

Police said the suspect was a drug surrenderer in 2016 and graduated from a community-based rehabilitation program last year.

The Valenzuela Police Community Precinct 10 served a search warrant for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition against Alberto penned by Valenzuela City Regional Trial Court Branch 177 Presiding Judge Maria Nena Santos.

A 12-gauge shotgun, two caliber .22 rifles, four caliber .38 revolvers, a caliber .32 revolver, a caliber .22 revolver, two QMM caliber pistols, and a replica of an air pistol were retrieved from the suspect’s house.

Also recovered were 96 12-gauge shotgun ammunition, 72 caliber .38 ammunition, 95 caliber .22 magnum ammunition, 163 caliber .22 ammunition, 50 caliber .32 ammunition, 16 caliber .380 ammunition, and five caliber .38 revolver holsters.

The suspect and pieces of evidence were brought to the Valenzuela police Station Investigation Unit for proper disposition.

Alberto will face charges for violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. (Minka Tiangco)

Related

comments