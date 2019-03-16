Pedicab driver stabbed to death by roommate

A 45-year-old pedicab driver who is a suspected drug user died after his roommate allegedly stabbed him multiple times yesterday in Tondo, Manila.

The victim was identified as Pepito Pantaleon, 45, of Tondo.

Ernet Tan, the sister of the victim, tagged his brother’s roommate only known as “Waray” as the suspect.

In her judicial affidavit, she said that the two were having an argument as Pantaleon asked money from Waray.

Moments later, she heard that her brother’s door slammed with a bang and chairs and bottles were being thrown.

When she peeped from her sleeping quarters, she saw the suspect coming out of their room with his left hand covered with a white towel.

Pantaleon seemed to have fallen on the ground but she just ignored it and went back to sleep.

A few minutes after, police and barangay officials arrived and woke her and informed her that her sibling was found sprawled on the pavement outside their house.

Pantaleon was taken to the Tondo General Hospital where he died.

The suspect was recently released from New Bilibid Prisons in Muntinlupa City.

His relationship with the victim is yet to be established but officer-on-case PO1 Camilo Ross Cunanan said that Pantaleon’s place was being used as drug den.

Tan said that days prior to the incident, Pantaleon and Waray had a quarrel over shabu. “Pagkatapos nilang mag-shabu dito muli silang nagtalo…sinuntok ni Waray si kuya dahil nakulangan siya ng tama ng shabu,” she said. (Ria Fernandez)

