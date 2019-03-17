Intel agents gathering evidence vs narco pols

Government intelligence units continue to gather more pieces of evidence to pin down other local politicians who are allegedly involved in the illegal drugs trade in the country.

Senior Supt. Bernard Banac, spokesman of the Philippine National Police, said that they are constantly coordinating with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in coming up with witnesses and evidence that would help the government drag narco politicians to court.

“The PNP and PDEA are working together in monitoring elected officials who are believed to be involved in illegal drugs activities. We continue to gather pieces of evidence and information and validation of reports that we would receive,” said Banac.

Pesident Duterte has identified 46 local politicians whom he tagged as involved in illegal drugs trade. Included in the latest narco list were three members of the House of Representatives, one provincial board member, 35 mayors, and seven vice mayors.

Initial reports said that modern surveillance equipment had assisted the government in verifying their involvement but Malacañang took back the statement.

The intelligence gathering and validation was pointed to PDEA, PNP, and other government intelligence units.

Banac said that a lot of local politicians – most are reelectionists but while some opted not to run in the May 2019 midterm elections – are initially on the list.

“But because of the validation, the number was reduced to 46,” said Banac.

He, however, said that they continue to establish the connection of those who were not identified by the President.

PDEA spokesman Director Derrick Carreon said the 46 alleged narco politicians, whose names were released after 14 months of revalidation and workshops, are but among the initial list.

“This is only the partial list of narco-politicians. Others are still being revalidated while there are some, who were transferred to civilian list, since they are no longer holding or running for public office,” said Carreon. “The names of politicians that were not announced are subject for continuous validation and case build-up by the intelligence agencies of the government,” he added.

As part of the whole government approach against the alleged narco-politicians, Carreon said that the Anti-Money Laundering Council and Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission are also conducting an investigation against those named by the President.

“These officials will not engage in actual drug transactions unlike our usual drug personalities kaya nga po we sought the help of AMLC and PACC to conduct money laundering investigations, investigations on ill-gotten or unexplained wealth, and lifestyle checks,” said Carreon.

A lot of politicians named in the list cried foul and questioned the motive behind the release and the manner by which the intelligence reports were gathered.

It was recalled that during the first release of the narco list that had hundreds of government employees and politicians 2016, only a handful of them were charged in court, as per the PNP-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

Carreon refuted the issue of due process and human rights issue on the release of the narco list.

“The personalities clearly are still given their “day in court” since cases were filed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government wherein they are given the opportunity to defend their rights, seek relief, or set forth their claims,” said Carreon. (Aaron Recuenco)

