Safety tips for women and girls

WHEN nothing harmful has hap­pened to women and girls for years, they become complacent. They become lax when it comes to their se­curity. They tend to believe that their environment is always safe. Women become oblivious to their environ­ment. Parents and caregivers allow children to go out unaccompanied, until one day, they get lost or become victims of physical and sexual abuse.

Here are safety tips for women, girls, and their parents/caregivers:

Avoid online relationships with people you do not know. There are many reports on females who agreed to meeting men they only got to know through the internet – and were victimized sexually or were never seen again. See to it that children are always accompanied. Check what they are doing and who they communicate with. Take notice when a person becomes very interested in a child and insists on giving her money, gifts, and treats. Watch this person’s patterns and non-verbal cues. Not every generous person has a hidden motive, but abusers fake their warmth and generosity to gain the confidence of their targets. Tell children that they should not be touched inappropriately and they must never undress in front of anybody. Tell them that they must never be ordered or forced to do inappropriate acts. Explain it to them. Tell them that if something feels wrong and is kept as a secret, it must be wrong. Make it a habit to carry a flashlight and a whistle. Wear shoes and clothing that will make it easy for you to run when attacked. Shout to call attention. Never ask directions from passersby. Find out about a place through Google maps. Ask people who have actually visited it. Make advance arrangements, and avoid going to unfamiliar places alone. Text a relative/friend if you need to go somewhere. Never ride a vehicle with no passenger. Get off a public vehicle if you are the last remaining passenger – but choose a safe area. Choose a shopping mall restroom/public restroom which is frequented by a lot of people. Waiting may be a bit of an inconvenience, but it may be safer. Avoid isolated stairs and unoccupied areas of any building. Walk away from thick shrubs, doors, gates, and parked vehicles. Learn self-defense. Tell family and friends if someone is threatening you or stalking you. Be on guard. Avoid situations and places which may be dangerous. Listen to people who care about you and your safety.

