Alab slips to second in ABL standings

Game Sunday (Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam)

5 p.m. — Saigon vs Alab Pilipinas

Shorthanded San Miguel Alab Pilipinas was relegated to second place in the ASEAN Basketball League after being handed an 88-74 loss to the Formosa Dreamers at the City of Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex in Laguna.



Alab failed to once again stop its freefall as it allowed the Dreamers to take command in the second half to suffer its first home defeat after nine consecutive victories.

But the result also dislodged coach Jimmy Alapag’s squad to second place at 18-7 while putting the Dreamers on top at 18-6 entering the final week of the regular season.

The trio of Malcolm Miller, Tevin Glass and Will Artino took advantage of facing an Alab squad which had nine players in uniform to give Formosa the season series, 3-1.

Ray Parks Jr. had 24 points while import PJ Ramos had 22 points and nine rebounds but Alab suffered its four loss in six games.

