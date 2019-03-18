UE shocks UST spikers

University of the East (UE) pulled off a stunning victory over fancied University of Santo Tomas (UST) yesterday to end the first-round eliminations with a bang in UAAP men’s volleyball at The Arena in San Juan City.



The Warriors edged the Tigers, 27-25, 24-26, 25-23, 18-25, 17-15, to snap a five-game losing skein and finish the round with at 2-5.

Rookie middle blocker Lloyd Josafat stepped up in the crunch with back-to-back blocks for the triumph as UE also took advantage of the absence of UST’s top open hitter Joshua Umandal due to illness.

Josafat sizzled with 11 spikes, four blocks and one service ace to finish with 16 points while Al-john Abalon fired all his 12 points at the attack line.

Clifford Inoferio also played a big role on both fronts, finishing with 11 points and 16 digs. Angelu Alba and Geric Ortega contributed nine points each.

UST stumbled at fifth with a 3-4 card, half a game behind Adamson and Ateneo’s identical 4-3 marks.

UE’s win overshadowed the efforts of Manuel Medina, who exploded for 30 points, and Jayvee Sumagaysay, who erupted for 17 points.

Adamson whipped University of the Philippines (UP), 22-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-18.

Paolo Pablico and Mark Alvarez provided the defensive stops for the Falcons by merging for nine of the team’s 13 blocks to finish with 17 points apiece. (Kristel Satumbaga)

