Nude love scenes

NO BIG DEAL– Highspeed recalls nude love scenes as related by two actors who did them. No names, please.

First actor’s partner was a Hollywood actress in a movie shot in Australia. From the airport, he was told to proceed to the set as cast and staff were waiting for him. He was jolted to learn the scene about to be shot required him and the leading lady to be in the nude…without a stitch on. In fact, his partner was already in bed…without a towel or a pillow to cover her private parts.

He was told to take a quick shower and be ready for action in a few minutes. In no time, the actor was more or less “at home” on the set. But he saw to it there was a towel nearby to preserve his modesty between takes. To the foreign staff and his leading lady, nudity was no big deal.

* * *

‘PLASTER’ – Second actor was doing a nude scene in a swimming pool with three lovely uninhibited actresses. “Walang saplot,” the actor said. Initially, he agreed to go completely nude. But at the last minute he told “direk” he couldn’t do it.

“Direk” – very prestigious – said “Okey” and barked at the production designer, “Lagyan ng plaster ‘yan.” The three actresses laughed, as if asking, “Bakit ayaw ipakita?”

Well, the consensus among filmmakers is: It’s easier for actresses to take their clothes off than actors.

* * *

LAGUNA HIGHLIGHT– Mark Paul Espelita and Eloisa Jauod were crowned Ginoo at Binibining Laguna 2019 at the Provincial Capitol Grounds in Sta. Cruz last March 8, Highspeed contributor Mel Caparas reports.

Runners-up were Virtud Dagsa and Maurice Avila (1st), Brian Scott Lomboy and Jastine Bower (2nd), Jo-Arend Vaethbruecker and Ket Rono (3rd), Kenneth Carpena and Keinth Pretrasanta (4th).

The annual pageant was highlight of the Anilag Festival.

Mel gives credit to Gov. Ramil Hernandez, tourism head Bimbo Sta. Maria, and Bernard Yabut Maybituin of Lumina Events for the very successful event.

