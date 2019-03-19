Oral sex

2 SHARES Share Tweet

Good day Ms. Rica,

Gusto ko lang po itanong if nakakabuntis po ba ang oral sex? Pag naglalaro po kasi kami, hindi namin mapigilang gawin ‘yun. I swallowed his sperm and I ate my egg cell. Pwede po ba ako mabuntis dahil dito?

Andromeda

Hello Andromeda!

Salamat sa pagsusulat, sa pagtatanong at sa pagiging proactive about your sexual health. To answer your question – hindi po nakakabuntis ang oral sex. Walang nabubuntis sa paglunok ng semen. Pregnancy is only possible kung makakarating sa reproductive system ng babae ang semen through the vagina.

Iba ang magiging daanan ng semen kung ito ay pumasok through the mouth. Kapag nalunok ang semen, dumadaan ito sa parehong daanan ng pagkain. Una itong nadidigest sa bibig, tapos sa tiyan, tapos sa bituka, hanggang ilabas mo ang natira. Through this pathway namamatay ang sperm dahil sa acidity ng gastrointestinal tract. At kahit mabuhay ang sperm, wala itong madadaanan papunta sa reproductive system.

Also, ano ang ibig mong sabihin sa pagkain ng egg cell? Ang egg cell ng babae ay hindi basta-basta nailalabas sa kaniya. Kailangan ay i-harvest ito ng professional in case gusto mo itong i-freeze at gamitin para sa in-vitro fertilization. If you’re referring to female ejaculation or ‘yung lumalabas kapag ikaw ay nag-oorgasm o na-a-arouse, hindi to egg cell. Ito ay galing sa Bartholin’s and/or Skene’s glands to aid in penetration. Pero wala itong component ng egg cell.

It’s good to note na kahit hindi nakakabuntis ang oral sex, pwede ka pa rin magkasakit dahil dito. It’s possible to transmit sexually transmitted infections (STIs) tulad ng herpes, human papillomavirus (HPV), gonorrhea, at chalmydia during oral sex kung may isa sa inyong affected nito. Practicing safe sex katulad ng paggamit ng condoms o dental dams can help reduce your risk. Pwede rin kayong magpatest ng iyong partner para sigurado kayo sa sexual health ng isa’t-isa. That way, mas ma-e-enjoy niyo ang pagbibigay ng oral sex sa isa’- isa.

Good luck!

With love and lust,

Rica

* * *

If you have questions on love and sex that you want me to answer, follow me on Twitter and Instagram: @_ricacruz and www.facebook.com/TheSexyMind

Biography: Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist and Sex Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Sex Therapist on Boys’ Night Out every Thursday night on Magic 89.9.

Related

comments