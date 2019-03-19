PBA: Knights keep McDavid winless

by Jonas Terrado

Games Tuesday (Paco Arena, Manila)

2 p.m. — Valencia-SSCR vs CEU

4 p.m. — Go for Gold vs UST

Petron-Letran continued its surge in the Aspirants Group after crushing winless McDavid, 89-63, in the PBA D-League at the Paco Arena in Manila.



Jeo Ambohot had 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting with eight rebounds while Jerrick Balanza and Larry Muyang added 12 and 11 points as the Knights improved to 2-1 for joint fourth with the Che’Lu Bar and Grill Revellers.

The Knights of coach Bonnie Tan have won their last two games by an average of 22 points after losing to Che’Lu to begin its campaign.

Petron showed no signs of rust despite a 13-day layoff as it outscored McDavid, 28-17, in the second to take a 44-29 halftime lead.

McDavid got to within four, 58-54, on Michole Sorela’s basket with over a minute to go in the third but Ambohot, Balanza, Muyang and Jeremiah Taladua conspired to help Petron restore a double-digit advantage.

Dahrell Caranguian had 15 points and six rebounds but McDavid dropped to 0-3.

Meanwhile, Centro Escolar University and City of Valencia-San Sebastian collide for the solo lead in the Foundation Group at 2 p.m. today at the same venue.

The Scorpions and Stags are seeking to extend their unbeaten slate to four games.

University of Santo Tomas also tries to tighten its grip on the Aspirants Group lead against Go for Gold-College of St. Benilde at 4 p.m.

