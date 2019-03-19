The problem with opposites

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Dear Manay Gina,

I am professional, with a nice position in our office. My boyfriend however is a freelance artist, with a minimal earning. He has long hair, some tattoos and a few body piercings.

Although we are opposites, I really like this guy and find myself thinking about him all the time. I find him very attractive, smart and super-sweet. He makes me happy, but I also worry about what others think. My friends tells me that I’m just lonely and I should wait for “Mr. Right” to come along.

Should I keep him or let him go?

Joyce

Dear Joyce,

This is the problem with opposites. They attract each other.

If this man makes you happy, and you have no problem with the “minimal earning, long hair and a few body piercings,” you’d be crazy to let your friends decide he doesn’t live up to their expectations. And any friend who would write you off because of your tattooed man would not fit into the definition of a “friend.”

And in time, who knows? The career might build, the hair could get shorter, the piercings may well phase out….though barring a painful and expensive process, the tattoos are probably here to stay.

Manay votes for not letting him go.

With affection,

Manay Gina

“The affections are like lightning: you cannot tell where they will strike till they have fallen.” – Jean Baptiste Lacordaire

Send questions to dear.inangmahal@gmail.com

Related

comments