Together forever?

11 SHARES Share Tweet

KATHNIEL fans, heave a sigh of relief.

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla are still on.

This is according to Bernardo herself, who finally spoke about rumors alleging of trouble between her and Padilla via a Facebook Live Q&A session over the weekend.

The actress insisted there is no truth to the rumor at all.

She said, “Wala, wala kaming problema. Super okay kami. Ewan ko kung saan nanggaling ‘yun (tsismis).”

She even emphasized, “Sobrang saya namin ni DJ ngayon.”

As to them not posting photos together on social media of late, she explained, “Hindi porke’t hindi kami n a g p o – p o s t n a magkasama kami, hindi ibig sabihin hindi kami okay. Parang privacy na lang namin yun.”

“So, just to be clear, we’re okay. Nothing to worry about. At wala, wala talaga ito. I swear to God.”

The statement came mere hours after a guest appearance on “ASAP,” where Daniel himself – coincidentally – also appeared.

Looking only too serious, the actor mouthed, “Ako ay laging nandito para sa iyo – para sumuporta, para promotekta, at mag-alaga, at pasayahin ka. I love you very much, Bal ko.”

It was the couple’s first major TV appearance together weeks after rumors about their breakup emerged as exacerbated by Bernardo unfollowing and blocking Padilla on Instagram.

The actress maintained it was accidental.

She is now set to appear in a film opposite Alden Richards.

Bernardo explained, “I have to do this for my growth. Gusto ko ma-achieve yung growth ko siguro (and) individually, sa amin ni DJ, alam mo yun?

“Kasi for the longest time, kami yung magkasama, and this year yung pinaka malaking challenge for me and sa kanya, kasi, alam mo yun? Magkahiwalay muna kami as a love team.

“Yan ang gusto namin ma-achieve, para by the time na magka-reunion project kami, we are both ready individually.

“Ewan ko, parang na happy ako kasi inipon yung matagal na— ilang weeks ko siya inisip, ang tagal ko naghingi ng signs, kinausap ko mga friends, at ginather ko talaga yung courage na kailangan ko.

‘I’m very happy I said yes.

“Tinanggap ko itong project na ito with open arms. Gagawin ko siya one-hundred percent na kaya ko ibigay.

“ N a p a – p r o u d ako sa sarili ko na nagawa ko yun, kasi malayo yun sa comfort zone ko.” (RAMPADOR ALINDOG)

Related

comments