6 mayors charged for failure to form anti-drug abuse councils

The Department of Interior and Local Government has filed administrative raps against six mayors before the Office of the Ombudsman due to their failure to organize their Anti-Drug Abuse Councils.

Facing the complaint for violation of Section 60 of Republic Act 7160 or Misconduct of Office and Dereliction of Duty are Donsol, Sorsogon Mayor Josephine Cruz; ‪Bucloc, Abra Mayor Gybel Cardenas; ‪Hingyon, Ifugao Mayor Geraldo Luglug; ‪Claveria, Masbate Mayor Froilan Andueza; Mandaon, Masbate Mayor Kristine Hao-Kho; and ‪Magallanes, Agusan del Norte Mayor Demosthenes Arabaca.

DILG Assistant Secretary for External and Legislative Affairs Ricojudge Janvier Echiverri headed the complaint since he is designated as the outcome officer for the anti-illegal drugs program.

He cited the May 21, 2018 joint memorandum issued by the DILG and the Dangerous Drug Board which enjoined all local government units to activate, strengthen, and ensure the functionality of the local ADACs.

To ensure action, the DILG and DDB issued several regulations reminding local chief executives to organize these ADACs.

But as of December 2018, the abovementioned local officials failed to organize any functional ADAC. (Czarina Nicole Ong-Ki)

