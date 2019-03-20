Batangas, Munti win

Inaugural staging champion Batangas City and last season’s finals nemesis Muntinlupa bested their rivals in their respective quarterfinal series in the MPBL Datu Cup Tuesday night at the Batangas City Coliseum.

The Batangas Athletics repulsed the challenge of the Imus Bandera, 77-69, while the Muntinlupa Cagers leaned on the deadly duo of Ryusei Koga and Allan Mangahas to beat the Zamboanga Valientes, 89-78, in the tournament put up by Senator Manny Pacquiao with former PBA MVP Kenneth Duremdes serving as commissioner.

After going scoreless in the first three periods, Jeff Viernes suddenly caught fire, knocking in eight points in the pivotal stretch as the Athletics outlasted the GLC Truck and Equipment-supported squad.

Pinch-hitting coach Woody Co wasn’t surprised that Viernes would have off nights like this one, but he kept his faith on his prized guard who delivered when needed the most.

“I know there were nights like this, but this guy is a game changer,” said Co.

