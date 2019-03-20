Diouf rips mark as CEU wins

by Jonas Terrado

Maodu Malick Diouf set a new record by hauling down 30 rebounds as Centro Escolar University topped City of Valencia-San Sebastian, 71-65, to grab the Foundation Group lead in the PBA D-League at the Paco Arena in Manila.



The 6-foot-11 center from Senegal asserted himself in the paint to help the Scorpions stay unbeaten after four games while erasing the previous mark held by current Che’Lu Bar and Grill big man JR Taganas.

Taganas grabbed 29 boards for AMA University in a 75-70 loss to Cagayan Valley on March 19, 2015 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Diouf also topscored with 21 points for CEU, which recovered after losing a 19-5 lead at the start of the battle between two of the top teams in the Foundation Group.

John Formento made scored of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to keep CEU afloat while Christian Uri and Keanu Caballero added 13 and 10 points.

Allyn Bulanadi had 16 points but shot 6-of-22 from the field as Valencia-San Sebastian dropped to second place in the group at 3-1.

The Stags were able to take a 34-25 lead in the second quarter behind 10 points from John Michael Calma before the Scorpions sliced the gap to 36-35 at the break.

Uri and Caballero combined for 12 in the third to help CEU regain its lead and never looked back.

