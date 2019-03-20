Duterte, Nur meet, talk anew

President Duterte held another round of talks with Moro National Liberation Front founding chair Nur Misuari following his reported trip abroad.

The President shook Misuari’s hand and embraced him like a brother while welcoming him in Malacañang last Tuesday.

Malacanang released photos of the President’s meeting with Misuari but has not yet provide details about the results of the meeting.

Also present in the meeting were Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Carlito Galvez Jr. and National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr.

The President recently admitted that he talked to the court, the military, and the police to allow Misuari travel abroad and vouched for his return to the country. He guaranteed that Misuari would not escape and abandon his homeland.

The Sandiganbayan earlier granted Misuari’s petition to attend some meetings in United Arab Emirates and Morocco this month. The former Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao governor is facing separate graft and rebellion charges.

Prior to the court decision, the President met briefly with Misuari in Malacanang after he revealed the “rumblings” in the MNLF about the interim government that will govern the new Bangsamoro autonomous region. It was in the meeting where Misuari’s travel request was apparently discussed. (Genalyn Kabiling)

