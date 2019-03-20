Girl, 16, gang-raped by 6 drinking buddies in Tondo

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by six men she engaged in a drinking session in Tondo, Manila, early Tuesday morning.

Police Officer 1 Genesis Soliven, officer on case, said Nene (not her real name) was invited by her friend alias John, 18, to a drinking spree in his house.

When she got drunk and fell unconscious, John brought her to a room where the alleged sexual abuse happened.

When the victim woke up, she found another man, aged 25, already on top of her while the 20-year-old brother of John was just watching and smiling at them.

She immediately went home after fully regaining her consciousness and told her mother of what happened.

According to Police Supt. Reynaldo Magdaluyo, Manila Police District (MPD) Station 1 commander, the suspects could have given the victim a substance other than liquor as she easily passed out.

Police arrested three of the suspects.

John and his sibling denied the allegation. The man who was caught by the victim taking advantage of her admitted to the crime, saying he was just so intoxicated with alcohol.

He added that there were three others, one of them was a certain “Tado”, who entered the room where the victim was taken. They are now being hunted by the authorities.

Meanwhile, he said that he is willing to marry Nene to avoid getting jailed, but the victim and her mother declined his offer.

The suspects will face rape charges while the victim will undergo counseling. (Ria Fernandez)

