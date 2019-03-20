Romualdez thanks Sara for endorsing him as next House chief

TACLOBAN CITY – Incoming Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez yesterday expressed his gratitude to Hugpong ng Pagbabago chairperson and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte for openly endorsing his bid to become the next speaker of the House of Representatives.

This developed as Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Jay Velasco, who is a strong bet for the top House post, said the speakership race remains a tight contest among those who are capable of delivering the remaining legislative agenda of the Duterte administration.

Velasco, who is among the pillars of the Hugpong ng Pagbabago senatorial campaign, admitted he will seek the top post in the House of Representatives but added that his bid will be crowded by two other pro-Duterte candidates.

During a well-attended campaign sortie in Tacloban City last Tuesday, Mayor Duterte introduced the event’s host Romualdez as the next speaker of the House.

She later explained that being a supporter of her father, President Duterte, Romualdez, together with former Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano and Velasco, has her backing.

Romualdez is running unopposed to reclaim his old seat in the House. Velasco is also virtually unopposed in his congressional district while Cayetano faces incumbent Taguig City Rep. Arnel Cerafica.

“Congressman Martin Romualdez, ang susunod na speaker of the House,” declared Duterte when she greeted the former House minority leader as she spoke.

The presidential daughter has been widely rumored as the person behind the ouster of former House Speaker and Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez and the election of former President and Pampanga Rep. Gloria M. Arroyo as his replacement.

Romualdez, who served as minority leader during the 16th Congress, said he was humbled by Mayor Duterte’s expression of support for his speakership bid, adding that he has been supportive of her father even before his election as president. (Ben Rosario)

