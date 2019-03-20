SMB may recall Standhardinger in time for Alaska showdown

by Jonas Terrado

San Miguel Beer is contemplating on the possibility of bringing back Christian Standhardinger in Sunday’s PBA Philippine Cup match against Alaska at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.



Team manager Gee Abanilla said the Beermen will spend the next few days observing whether Standhardinger will be fit enough to see action after missing the last five games due to a recurring knee problem.

“Christian is continuously doing his strengthening. We will assess if he is fit enough to play on the 24th but not yet certain about this,” Abanilla said.

The Beermen are hoping to have Standhardinger ready in time for the playoffs as his presence will be crucial in their quest to win a record-extending fifth straight Philippine Cup crown.

He has played only five games this conference, averaging 16.4 points and 7.0 rebounds.

Standhardinger hasn’t appeared since Feb. 1 when he posted 12 points and six rebounds in San Miguel’s 108-98 loss to Rain or Shine at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

San Miguel looks to score a victory over Alaska to secure a place in the best-of-three quarterfinals.

The Beermen, currently in fourth place at 6-4, are no longer in contention for a twice-to-beat incentive after Saturday’s 96-93 loss to the Phoenix Pulse Fuel Masters in Panabo City, Davao del Norte.

