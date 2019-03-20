United VC destroys Cignal

- Home
United Volleyball Club banked on Filipino-American star Kalei Mau and import Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani to beat Cignal, 14-25, 25-21, 25-21, 26-24, in the Philippine Superliga Grand Prix yesterday at The Arena in San Juan City.
Mau and Bedart-Ghani provided the firepower for United VC, which is back on the winning track following a sorry loss to F2 Logistics.
Mau and Bedart-Ghani unloaded 19 points apiece as United VC survived the 29-point explosion of import Erica Wilson.